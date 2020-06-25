City Of Duluth Pushes For Early Voting During Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn.– The city of Duluth is encouraging alternative ways to vote during the pandemic as the early voting period for state primaries and other local elections opens Friday.

The city says to avoid long lines and prolonged contact while people try to vote on Election Day, they can come into city hall starting tomorrow to vote or by mail-in ballots. You can register and track your mail-in ballot on mnvotes.org or on the city’s website.

“When you vote by mail, there’s no contact there, you’re just receiving your ballot in the mail, returning it in the mail so you don’t actually have to come in and interact with anyone,” said Chelsea Helmer, Director of Administrative Services for the City of Duluth.

The city is looking for volunteers to work at voting stations. For more information, you can check out their website.