Coronavirus Impacts Northland Assisted Living Facilities

DULUTH, Minn . – Benedictine Living Community on Kenwood Avenue has at least nine new COVID-19 cases. Seven involve residents and the other two cases are staff members.

The cases were diagnosed after a recent mass testing session done by the state and once the positive results came back, Benedictine leaders took quick action to try and prevent the virus from spreading.

“As soon as we had some positive cases, we rolled out our special unit and isolated those individuals from the rest of the population,” said Barb Wessberg, the executive director of the facility. “We have very dedicated caregivers that have stepped up.”

Benedictine has a two-page protocol for infection control. High touch areas are wiped down several times a day, thorough cleaning processes are also in place and staff members have their temperatures checked each day. It’s a big team effort to keep residents and employees safe.

“All in all, I’m just so proud of our team and the response and the way that everyone has pulled together and ultimately just doing what they do best which is providing great care for our residents,” said Wessberg.

More testing was also done today at Benedictine by the National Guard. Nearly all residents were tested along with staff in the housing and skilled nursing areas.

A total of five congregate care facilities in St. Louis County have now had positive tests for the coronavirus.