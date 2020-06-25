Essentia Health Announces Plans for First Ronald McDonald House in Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – The Essentia Health Foundation announced plans on Thursday for the first Ronald McDonald house in the Northland.

The five-bedroom Ronald McDonald House Northland will be located on the fourth floor of the 5th Avenue Building and will “feed and provide respite for families of pediatric patients at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center.”

“We know our pediatric families have needed a space like this for some time,” said Derek Groves, chief development officer for the Essentia Health Foundation. “That is why we’re so thrilled to finally see this happen, so we can support these families during one of the most difficult times in their lives. We are immensely grateful to our many donors for helping to make this dream a reality.”

A Ronald McDonald house provides a temporary place to stay for families of young patients at no cost.

The Ronald McDonald House Northland will be equipped with five private bedrooms, a full kitchen, a family room, laundry, pantry stocked with dry goods, and more.

“Ronald McDonald House Charities Upper Midwest is proud to partner with Essentia Health to serve families who are facing a child’s health crisis by providing lodging, food, support, and comfort,” said Jill Evenocheck, president and CEO of RMHC-UM. “The ability of families to stay close during a child’s illness without the stress of managing day-to-day essential needs is a priceless component of the entire medical experience. We are grateful to be able to provide that service in Duluth.”

Construction for the project will begin in July.

Essentia says it is expected to be open late this fall.