‘Face Covering’ Now Required For Shoppers, Staff At Whole Foods Co-Op

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s Whole Foods Co-op locations are increasing safety measures against the coronavirus pandemic by requiring all shoppers and staff to wear some type of face mask while in the stores.

The rule goes into effect Friday, June 26. And if a customer doesn’t have a “face covering,” there will be a stock of single-use masks available at the door for free.

“It’s been an ask from our staff and community members for quite a long time, and for a while we actually were having a hard time getting single-use masks to provide for the community, and now that we have a regular supply we feel that there’s no inhibitor,” said Jennifer Krussow, manager of the Whole Foods Co-op in the Hillside neighborhood. “If we’re giving you a mask and just asking you to wear it on site, there’s very little preventing us from taking that action now.”

There is no timeline on how long masks will be required.

Whole Foods also has shields at registers between cashiers and customers, and some of the hot-and-ready items in the deli are already boxed up for purchase, like pizza.