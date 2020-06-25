Falvey: ‘A few’ Twins Players Test Positive for Covid-19

At least “a few” Minnesota Twins players have tested positive for Coronavirus within the last few days, Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey said Thursday.

Falvey held a nearly 60-minute Zoom session with reporters Thursday morning on several topics. He declined to specify how many players have had positive Covid-19 tests, declined to name any of the players, and didn’t specify if they are big league or minor league players.

Falvey did say none of the positive tests were in Fort Myers, Fla., or in Minnesota. The players were at their home locations and are in quarantine. Falvey said at least one case involved a player coming in close contact with someone who had Covid-19, and another was a player who was experiencing symptoms and had a local test done. He said the cases are considered asymptomatic.

It will present challenges as Twins players and team officials will gather in Minneapolis by next week to start training camp in early July. Camps can open July 1, and Falvey said the first few days will involve Covid-19 testing and medical evaluations. Small-group workouts will begin around July 3.

With Twins’ players spread out across the country, Falvey was prepared for Covid-19 to impact the organization in some way.

“I don’t think that this is necessarily a surprise that we might have some positive cases. We would expect it and as a result, that’s why we want to follow the appropriate protocols before getting everyone back together,” Falvey said.