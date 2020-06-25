Glensheen Mansion Open for Self-Guided Tours

DULUTH, Minn. – One local historical site, popular with tourists, has reopened another portion of its facility to the public.

Glensheen Mansion is now allowing self-guided full-mansion tours. Tour capacity has been reduced and to make sure people are spread out, it is also now a one-way tour route.

“Soit’s this treasure upon a treasure of things for people to see and witness that they normally would never see on their normal day to day life,” said Dan Hartman, the director of Glensheen. “And I’m happy and excited to see the public enjoy this historic treasure for everyone again.”

Glensheen is also now offering what they call Shark on the Lake where parents can buy a local beer while kids can enjoy some local ice cream on the Lake Superior shoreline.

“Before it was important, and now it’s even more important with the pandemic and everything that’s been happening,” said Jane Pederson, the marketing manager at Glensheen. “So we are super proud to be partnering with all of these local partners and catering.”

Glensheen is also selling little treasure books for kids and families when walking through the self-guided tours in Glensheen. Staff hides different treasures and bits of history for people to discover, making the experience family-friendly.