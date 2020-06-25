Gov. Walz Uses Executive Power for CARES Funds, Duluth to Receive $6.5 Million

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth will be receiving $6.5 million in CARES Act funds after Governor Walz used his executive powers to allocate the funds across the state.

“I am grateful to Governor Walz and the State of Minnesota for listening to our request to release these funds,” Mayor Larson said. “The City of Duluth is not alone in needing a reprieve from the toll that COVID-19 has had on our budget, and appreciate the Governor being willing to use executive powers to allocate these funds on our behalf.”

According to a recent press release from the city, the CARES Act funds can only be used towards costs that have been incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic between March 1, 2020, and December 30, 2020.

Examples of allowed reimbursable allocations include cleaning supplies, PPE, hand sanitizer that help prevent the spread of COVID-19, workers’ compensation, FMLA and emergency sick leave, unemployment costs, and supplies to allow staff to work from home including but not limited to technology supplies, software, etc.