Grandmothers For Peace Take A Stand

Grandmothers for Peace plan to meet every Thursday outside Duluth City Hall.

DULUTH, Minn. – Grandmothers for Peace Northland, which is an organization that fights for peace and justice in the community, is taking a stand to help end police brutality and systematic racism against minorities.

On Wednesday, a group of members stood outside of Duluth City Hall to make a call for action.

After hearing the outcry from many leaders in the African American and Indigenous communities in Duluth, members of the organization felt it was their duty to use their privilege to help create an equal environment for all people.

They are doing this by hosting a weekly women’s witness, which is a form of protest to help shed light on urging issues.

The goal is to remind people of power in the City of Duluth, to look into policies that are negatively impacting people of color and try to make a change.

“We care. We are taking our responsibility to undo systemic racism and white supremacy,” said Michele Narr- Obed. “These policies that have been built on white supremacy and systemic racism that keep people down and keep people oppressed have got to end.”

