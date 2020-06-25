Hibbing Girl Injured in FedEx Truck vs. Bike Crash

HIBBING, Minn. – Authorities say a juvenile girl from Hibbing was injured Tuesday morning when a FedEx truck struck the girl as she was riding her bike.

Police say the accident happened around 11:37 a.m. at the intersection of 31st Street West and 5th Avenue West.

Authorities say the girl suffered serious injuries and was transported to Fairview Range Medical Center.

The driver of the FedEx truck is not facing any criminal charges.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, the girl suffered multiple broken bones, cracked ribs, and has required multiple surgeries since the accident.

The GoFundMe page has raised over $15,000 so far in donations.