Lincoln Park Farmers Market Opens for Season

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s Lincoln Park Farmers Market is open for the season.

The market happens every Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m at Harrison Park.

It gives families a chance to buy healthy fruits, veggies, and other creations in their community.

At the first market, the Duluth Community Garden Program gave away free broccoli seeds for kids to plant on their own.

Broccoli is the garden program’s vegetable of the year.

“Broccoli does really well in colder temperatures. If you can get it in the ground and keep harvesting the heads, it will actually keep producing side shoots and you can keep harvesting even after it frosts, so it’s really great for Duluth,” explained Haley Diem, One Vegetable One Community Coordinator for the Community Garden Program.

The broccoli seeds are still available at the garden program’s free little seed libraries across the city.