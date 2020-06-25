MN Junior PGA Tour Returns to Enger Park Golf Course

The event was open to players from all over the state of Minnesota, as well as Wisconsin with a total of 59 golfers hitting the links.

DULUTH, Minn. – A few months ago, no one thought we’d have any kind of sports activities going on this summer. But with restrictions being lifted in the past few weeks, things are opening up just in time for some junior golf action.

The Minnesota Junior PGA Tour made its way back to the Enger Park Golf Course, which also included the Prep Tour for golfers age 7 to 12. The event was open to players from all over the state of Minnesota, as well as Wisconsin with a total of 59 golfers hitting the links on a great day for golf.

“I was super surprised about it. I didn’t think anything was going to happen with these tournaments. I’m super happy that they’re happening though. Juniors need to be out here competing and stuff so they can get better against other people. It was really cool that they can put on these tournaments now,” said Northwestern High School golfer Kiernan Smith.

“It’s a whole different experience just playing versus competing. It’s a different atmosphere. It’s great to be able to compete since my whole high school season got cancelled. Just great to come out and compete,” fellow Tiger Trent Meyer said.

Here are the results from the day:

7-9 Year Old Boys / 9 Holes

Peyton Peterson (44) – Maplewood, MN

10-12 Year Old Boys / 9 Holes

Owen Johnson (40) – Duluth, MN

7-9 Year Old Girls / 9 Holes

Stella Resnick (77) – Eau Claire, WI

10-12 Year Old Girls / 9 Holes

Gabrielle Peterson (55) – Farmington, MN

13-15 Year Old Boys / 18 Holes

Dylan Willette (72) – Eden Prairie, MN

16-19 Year Old Boys / 18 Holes

Noah Scullard-Bender (76) – Hermantown, MN

13-15 Year Old Girls / 18 Holes

Callie Hauser (94) – Rogers, MN

16-19 Year Old Girls / 18 Holes

Kiernan Smith (82) – Lake Nebagamon, WI