Ronald McDonald House Comes To Duluth

RMDH is slated to open this fall.

DULUTH, Minn. – Last year, the Ronald McDonald House Charities Upper Midwest has helped over 7,000 families with children dealing with cancer, between its four twin cities locations.

The organization is expanding its reach by partnering with Essentia Health to establish the first Ronald McDonald house in the region.

For the past two years, the partnership has been working to establish a Ronald McDonald House in the region as an important element of Essentia’s Vision Northland project.

A Ronald McDonald House is a place of refuge for families traveling to get the best care for their children battling cancer or other illnesses.

It can cost families hundreds of dollars in lodging expenses just to provide the treatment need for their children.

But the Ronald McDonald House is free to those who need it and creates less stress for families who should keep all their focus on the health of their children.

“When there is that possibility of creating something that just eases it, even just a tiny bit, the immenseness of a difference that makes is incalculable,” Emily Vikre, owner of Vikre Distillery and stayed at RMDH in Minneapolis.

The Northland house will offer five bedrooms.

It comes with a community kitchen and other amenities to ensure all families feel welcome and comfortable during their stay.

On average families stay in a Ronald McDonald House for about four nights, but if they need more time there is no cap on how long they stay.

While the coronavirus pandemic continues, the organization is setting protocols before opening.

(sot)

30:06-15

“The proper procedures will take place, people who come into our facilities will have their temperature taken and they will have to have masks on,” said RMDHC- UPM CEO Jill Evenocheck. “They will also have to fill out a health form. we will do everything to properly ensure the health of our families and staff.”

Every year it costs roughly $325,000 dollars to run a Ronald McDonald House facility.

The Essentia Health Foundation will cover the cost of the home.

Also, potential three job openings will be available for anyone to apply.

Construction for the Northland Ronald McDonald house begins next month, with an anticipated opening this fall.