Twin Ports Food Shelf Continues To Offer Help To Those In Need

The agency will continue to offer the curbside service until September 30th.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Northwest Wisconsin Community Services Agency in Superior is continuing to help people in need with their week food shelf.

The agency began giving out food to people at the start of the pandemic.

The organization has implemented some protocols to ensure safety.

They screen all employees and require them to wear masks.

Also, the weekly food shelf only offers pre-made boxes of food

The CEO says they have seen more new people coming by for help since the pandemic started.

“We have had a lot of people who were on a fixed income and have lost their part-time job, or their supplemental income source. We are also seeing a lot of people that were able to make it on their own before but are waiting for unemployment benefits or not eligible. It’s been tough,” said CEO Millie Rounsville

Food is distributed every Monday and Thursday starting at 9 a.m. at the agency’s location on Tower Avenue in Superior.

The agency will continue to offer the curbside service until September 30th.