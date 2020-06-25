Virtual Rhubarb Contest Being Held

After this Rhubarb Fest was canceled this year, CHUM has decided to go virtual for its rhubarb contest.

The contest, which has been going on for the past 16 years, for whoever has the biggest leaf and the longest stalk, participants have to send in a picture to Molly Lyons, the director of communications for CHUM, to get their names in the contest.

Organizers say rhubarb is the perfect plant to have a contest for because it’s got a personality reminiscent of Minnesota.

“Because like the people of Minnesota, it’s very very haughty and it grows up in the worst conditions in regards to weather,” said Lyons.

In the past, people would win ribbons or certificates but this year, because it is a virtual contest, different types of rhubarb swag will be sent out to winners.

For reference, Molly Lyons’ email is mlyons@chumduluth.org.