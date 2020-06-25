WIAA Makes Changes to Boys Hockey, Basketball Seeding, Girls Wrestling

The WIAA is making the two-division format permanent going forward.

STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association approved some changes to boys high school hockey.

The WIAA is making the two-division format permanent going forward. Also, regular season overtimes will start with an eight-minute sudden victory period. If the game is still tied after that, five minutes of 3-on-3 will be played. If there is still no winner, the game will be called a tie. For playoffs, it will be a 17-minute sudden victory period, with 4-on-4 and then 3-on-3 after until there is a winner.

Other changes include introducing automatic seeding of the boys and girls basketball tournaments at the regional and section level. Also, the WIAA is adding a separate state wrestling tournament for girls, although both genders can face each other during the regular season.