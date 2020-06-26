Artificial Intelligence Used to Track Patterns in COVID-19

Researchers at UMD have been studying artificial intelligence to track developments related to COVID-19.

One professor there is tracking hate speech connected to the virus. His research is just a small portion of how coronavirus can be studied using AI. For instance, other researchers are using AI to predict who most likely should and shouldn’t use intensive care by studying patterns of data, which can be very beneficial to the public.

“I think it seems to be one of the concerns is availability of space in intensive care units and being able to anticipate needs for that,” said Ted Pedersen, a professor of computer science at UMD.

Another one of the areas AI can be used for in coronavirus research is predicting how COVID-19 affects vulnerable populations.