Coaches Corner: Maura Crowell

For this week's segment, we chat with the head coach of the UMD women's hockey team.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we spoke with UMD women’s hockey head coach Maura Crowell about how the pandemic has impacted communication with her team, as well as recruits. Also, Crowell spoke about the PWHPA and what it means to see three of her former players join the organization.