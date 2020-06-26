Duluth-Based IKONICS Corporation Announces Employee Furloughs

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth-based IKONICS Corporation has announced it will furlough about 40 percent of its 81-employee workforce through the end of July.

Furloughed employees will continue to receive benefits, but the company is suspending retirement plan contributions.

The furloughs are designed to offset revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Glenn Sandgren, IKONICS CEO, released this statement in regard to the furloughs: