Duluth Receives Over $6.5 Million From CARES Act

DULTUH, Minn.– The city of Duluth is eligible for more than $6.5 million in aid from the federal CARES Act after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order allowing cities to receive that funding.

Duluth’s share of the money can only be used to cover COVID-19 expenses like PPE, hand sanitizer, technology equipment, and overtime for police officers whose schedules have been altered to limit their exposure.

While it can’t be used to address certain parts of the city’s projected $25 million budget shortfall, Mayor Emily Larson says any kind of relief is a step forward.

“This is a really difficult time to be in local government,” said Larson. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s in Duluth or St. Louis County or any other city. You feel and understand the impact of a pandemic.”

City officials are continually working with other city and state leaders for guidance on how to get the most out of the aid money.