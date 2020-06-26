Fire Impacts Ursa Minor Brewing

DULUTH, Minn. – The fire was reported just before 1:00 a.m. this morning and it’s still unclear how it started.

The shed where the fire happened is attached to Ursa Minor Brewing. But the flames did not reach the brewery’s building. The fire did destroy several items in the shed, including a forklift and a refrigeration unit. Damage is estimated to be around $75,000.

Ursa Minor staff members are doing their best to keep going despite the loss.

“We were just able to finally open up and create a safe space for folks to come and visit us again and to have this,” said Ben Hugus, the owner of Ursa Minor. “We are pretty driven to get back on our feet.”

Although this is an especially difficult time for the business because of both the fire and the continuing pandemic, owners plan to keep serving their customers. They say the support they’ve received through this has been both positive and uplifting.

“It’s amazing,” said Hugus. “It really is the fact that people are willing to do that to come down and help. It makes me want to cry. But I’m trying not to.”

Nobody was at the business when the fire happened and there are no injuries.

Ursa Minor’s owners encourage community members to buy local as a way to support their brewery.