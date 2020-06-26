Free Mask Giveaway Provides Protective Wear For Rural Communities

"We want to make sure we are not spreading it when we can prevent it.," said North Shore Rotary Club President Carrie Coan.

LAKE COUNTY, Minn. – The North Shore Rotary Club handed out free face masks to residents in Lake County.

This was the club’s second face mask giveaway.

The organization was inspired by the Duluth NAACP’s effort to continue to provide free masks to members of the Duluth community.

The Rotary Club thought it was the responsible thing to help smaller communities gain access to face masks to prevent the potential spread of Covid-19.

“As people know rural communities have limited healthcare,” said North Shore Rotary Club President Carrie Coan. “To be mindful of that, we want to make sure we are not spreading it when we can prevent it.

The Rotary Club was able to give away more than one hundred fifty masks at their first event.

The organization is planning to host a third mask giveaway in two harbors in the near future.