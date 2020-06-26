Hibbing Elementary Teacher Charged With Sending Nude Images to Juveniles

HIBBING, Minn. – The Hibbing Police Department announced Friday that felony charges have been filed against a Lincoln Elementary School teacher for sending nude images to multiple juveniles.

According to the criminal complaint, 27-year-old Jordan Michael Kochevar has been charged with four counts of distributing material via electronic communication that relates/describes sexual conduct to a child.

Court records state that on Saturday, June 20, 2020, an officer received a voice mail from a parent regarding a video their 10-year-old received on Snapchat from “JKOCHEVAR1992.” The video showed “a Caucasian male showing complete frontal nudity from the chin downward.”

The parent identified the male in the video as Kochevar who is a teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Hibbing.

During the investigation, another video from “JKOCHEVAR1992” was shown to Investigator Shiek which “showed a bare-chested male lowering the camera to his boxer shorts. The male then lowers his boxer shorts showing his bare genitals.”

The criminal complaint states these videos were sent to four juveniles under the age of 16.

When authorities questioned Kochevar he stated he was intoxicated on Monday, June 15, when he sent the messages.