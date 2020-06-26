Local Band Helps Raise Money for Ursa Minor After Fire

DULUTH, Minn.– The band One Less Guest was going to perform tonight at Ursa Minor Brewing Friday night but when they heard the news of the fire this morning they found a way to help.

The band reached out to other breweries in town and tonight they performed at Wild State Cider in Duluth to help raise money for Ursa Minor.

A collection box was outside where customers could donate to the damaged brewery.

“I think Ursa Minor is very important to the community. And they’ve been that to us,” said lead vocalist Ren Cooper. “They helped us when we were kind of starting out as a band so it was really important to do something to help them because they’ve done so much for us.”

One dollar from every drink sold tonight at wild state will also go to help Ursa Minor.