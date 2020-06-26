McGregor Man Charged With Attempted Murder

AITKIN, Minn. – A McGregor man has been charged with second-degree attempted murder after stabbing a man in the chest.

According to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports of a stabbing at a residence in Spalding Township on Thursday.

When deputies arrived on the scene they learned that 49-year-old Clifford Monroe Skinaway Jr. had stabbed a male victim twice in the chest and then fled the scene.

Authorities located Skinaway along Highway 65 shortly after.

The victim was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Skinaway is charged with one count of Felony Attempted Murder 2nd Degree, one count of Felony Assault 1st Degree, and one count of Felony Assault 2nd Degree.

He is being held on unconditional bail of $600,000 and conditional bail of $300,000.

His next hearing is set for July 10.