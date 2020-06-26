Northlanders Needed to Fill Boards and Commissions Seats

DULUTH, Minn. – Looking for ways to get involved locally? Check out the City of Duluth’s boards and commissions.

Right now, the city is in need to fill out some positions on their approximately 30 boards and commissions, which include everything from the African American Heritage Commission to the Spirit Mountain Task Force.

“A lot of times, we have people that just want to be involved in their city and the places that they live in,” said Kate Van Daele, the public information officer for the City of Duluth. “Sometimes it gets a little overwhelming to go on a website and look for all the different options that you have.”

There is a deadline for most of the board and commissions, which is July 3rd. Go to duluthmn.gov/cityclerk for more information.