Overnight Fire Causes $75,000 in Damage to Structure at Ursa Minor Brewing

DULUTH, Minn. – Shortly before 1:00 a.m. Friday, Duluth Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in the area of 2415 West Superior Street.

Crews located an exterior attached shed belonging to Ursa Minor Brewing that was fully engulfed in flames.

Officials report the fire was quickly extinguished. Initial examinations revealed no fire breached the inside of the main building.

Damage is estimated at $75,000 for the structure and contents.

Shed contents included a forklift and refrigeration unit among other items.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.