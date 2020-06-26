Retiring Cloquet Fire Chief Honored For Over 30 Years of Service

CLOQUET, Minn.– Kevin Schroeder served the community for more than three decades and today the long time fire chief for the Cloquet Area Fire District received a nice send-off into his retirement.

Schroeder’s been fighting fires since he was 17 years old. And his many years of service to his hometown were honored Friday afternoon.

“He’s been a just such a staple of this community and for this department. We’re really going to miss Kevin,” said Roger Waters, Assistant Chief for the Cloquet Area Fire District.

Schroeder has been with the Cloquet fire district since 1988.

The chief has seen a lot over the years. One of the biggest things he’s learned is that even with his experience, in this line of work you can never stop learning.

The Cloquet native says he’s proud to have worked for so long in the place he’s always called home. And says the opportunity to do that has meant everything to him.

“Being able to serve my hometown and help them out in their time of need has been an honor,” said Schroeder. “It’s been fantastic. My whole life has been dedicated to this and that’s what makes today a little hard to walk away.”

Schroeder plans to spend the summer outside with his family. And while he won’t be on the fire crew in the fall, he will stay in the same line of work either teaching fire programs or doing consulting.

Roger Waters is assistant chief of the Cloquet Area Fire District. He values everything Schroeder has brought to the position. Through being a leader in the small community, to administration and with his leadership in the field.

Even though Schroeder is retiring, Waters hopes he will still be with the department in some capacity.

“He’s the firefighter’s fire chief. He’s involved, he is very connected to the crews and responding. And he’s just a great guy,” said waters “I really enjoy working for him he’s been a mentor in the short amount of time I’ve been here.”

Schroeder says he’s enjoyed his time with the Cloquet Area Fire District. The biggest piece of advice he has for those he’s leaving behind is to enjoy the relationships within the district and the community.

“You know a lot of people, you meet a lot of people, and that creates connections and it’s those connections that create meaning and make your job worthwhile,” said Schroeder.

The Cloquet Area Fire District is in the process of finding Schroeder’s replacement. Candidates have been interviewed and there will be a board meeting Monday to discuss further who the next chief will be.