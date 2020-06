Superior Home Heavily Damaged in Fire

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A fire heavily damaged a Superior home on Friday evening.

The Superior Fire Department responded to the blaze at 609 Grand Avenue just after 7:00 p.m.

Fire crews arrived to heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the home.

All occupants were reported out of the building.

The Superior Fire Department is asking citizens to avoid the area while crews work to extinguish the fire.