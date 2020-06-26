UMD Softball Recruits Meet for First Time at National Tournament

VIERA, Fla. – Recruiting has been a challenge for college coaches across the country. In person visits have been replaced with Zoom meetings. And even after recruits commit, it may be a while before they even get to meet each other. But that wasn’t the case for a group of future UMD softball players.

This week, five future Bulldogs joined the Minnesota A’s fast pitch softball team for a national tournament in Florida. The team features Esko native Dea DeLeon, Cloquet native Kiana Bender, as well as Julia Gronholz from Chanhassen, Katelyn Mohr from Farmington and Kelly Swank of Durant, FL.

“We’ve been SnapChatting, texting a little bit, but we’ve never really hung out so it was nice to kind of come down here and build that chemistry on and off the field together,” said Gronholz.

“I think a lot of people don’t get the opportunity that we were given, especially teams in Minnesota. They weren’t given the opportunity to start playing until last Wednesday. It was nice that we got a headstart with each other. I think that’s going to really help,” DeLeon said.

“It’s awesome to start playing again. I haven’t played in a really long time so getting back to the field and having this amount of games when we’re done with Florida is really nice because we’re getting all that rust out early,” said Bender.