Warm Weather Brings Visitors To Gooseberry Falls State Park

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Many folks took some time to head up north to visit Gooseberry Falls in Two Harbors, this week.

Hoping to make the most of the warm weather, many people hit the trails to enjoy a nice peaceful hike.

Others took the opportunity just to bask in the beauty of the north shore and lake superior.

“I think the trails are really peaceful. I think especially being a weekday, there are less people out,” said Khoa Do. “Everywhere you walk you just kind of make it your own little trip.

The peace the trails give is also a chance for many visitors to escape everyday life.

“Just to get away and enjoy what Minnesota and the North Shore has to offer,” said Kamila Rothen. “It’s unlike any other place.

Gooseberry Falls is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.