Wilderness Health Gets An $800,000 Grant To Develop A Telehealth Program For Mental Health

DULUTH, Minn. – Wilderness health, a collaborative of independent health providers for rural communities, was recently awarded a grant worth nearly $800,000.

The grant will be used to support the development of a telehealth program to offer mental health and other services to be used within its ten health system network.

The funds will also be used to provide the proper equipment and training resources to provide the services to Wilderness Health patients.

The new program will allow patients who live in remote areas to have easier access to mental health services.

“There is just a tremendous need. We have rising rates of mental health in our region. We have rising suicide rates,” said Executive Director Cassandra Beardsley. ” Anything we can do to provide increased access is going to be huge.”

Wilderness Health plans to start a pilot launch at Lakeview Hospital in two harbors.

The goal is to expand mental health services through the telehealth program to the entire Wilderness Health network in Northeastern Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin, by the end of the year.