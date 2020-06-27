Abnormally Dry Conditions Causing Wildfire Concerns in Northeastern Minnesota

June is usually a wet summer month, but less rain than normal has caused potentially dangerous fire danger within the Superior National Forest and Boundary Waters.

COOK, Minn. – Conditions are dry across the Northland causing major concerns about potential wildfires in Northeastern Minnesota.

June is usually a wet summer month, but less rain than normal has caused potentially dangerous fire danger within the Superior National Forest and Boundary Waters.

People building campfires or burning in windy conditions need to use extreme caution.

The forest service recommends that no burning take place on windy days.

Some important safety steps are to always have a bucket or cooler of water on hand, plus burn sites should always be cold to the touch after a fire burns.

“We want people to continue to go out and recreate and enjoy the experience of Superior National Forest we just want them to take some extra steps and be very vigilant right now in this time of drought until we get significant rain,” says Tom Roach, the assistant zone fire management officer at the Superior National Forest.

Fire management officers also stress people should be using provided fire rings or grates that are provided at campsites.

If burning in the wilderness, campers should be sure to use a level spot clear of vegetation with the firewood at least five feet from the fire.

Also, fireworks are always prohibited on US Forest Service lands

The forest service also says conditions right now are similar to the ones that have started major forest fires in the area.

If a spark becomes unable to contain, 911 should be called.