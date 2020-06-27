Deadline Approaching to Submit Times for Chester Park Trail Race

Sunday is the last day to submit your times for either the 5K, 10K or six hour run.

DULUTH, Minn. – This year, many races around the country, form small 5Ks to big marathons are going virtual. We saw Grandma’s Marathon go virtual this summer, and now a local 5K is doing the same thing.

The Chester Park Trail Race is doing a virtual run this year. The 4th annual race was supposed to take place on Sunday morning.

People can run either the 5K, 10 K or six hour run and can run it anywhere. For every 5K that you run, you have to climb at least 400 feet of elevation to match the Chester race loop.

The race is free to register and people have been able to submit their race times throughout the month of June. Race officials said they wanted to make Sunday the deadline to give runners something to look forward to on what would have been race weekend.

To have something on that calendar that they can train for. So I think just by giving people that thing, something. It’s not the same when you’re in a huge pack of people and you have your bib on. If you’re just by yourself there is no bib. To have that kind of a vent that excites people and people have told me that I get a little adrenaline boost even if it’s just me out in the middle of Chester Park,” Chester Park Trail Race director Mike Ward said.

Sunday is the last day to submit your race times on their website and results will be posted on Monday.