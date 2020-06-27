Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation Appoints an Interim President

President Holly Sampson has lead the foundation for 30 years and is officially retiring next week.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation is welcoming an interim president until a replacement is found.

Dave Montgomery, who serves on the organization’s Board of Trustees and is Chair of its investment committee, will take over for current President Holly Sampson.

Sampson is officially retiring next week.

Previously, Montgomery served as Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Duluth from 2009 to 2018.

President Holly Sampson has lead the foundation for 30 years.

Under her guidance, she was able to successfully grow the organization, including increasing the amount of donations from $6 million to more than $80 million, during her tenure.

Montgomery says he has big shoes to fill, but he is hopeful for the chance to get the organization back to its roots following the impacts of Covid-19.

“I want to continue to build on what Holly has been trying to build on, which is really helping this community have an awareness of what this foundation is and what it does and how it helps this community in all facets,” said Montgomery

Montgomery says it is not in his future plan to stay on permanently.

He is hoping by taking over the role temporarily, the Board of Trustees can take time to find the right person to fill the seat.

The foundation is hopeful a replacement can be found in the next couple of months.