Liila Boutique in Lincoln Park Moves Store to Sidewalk

Store holds sidewalk sale to make up for not being able to open interior.

DULUTH, Minn.- Another local business in Lincoln Park is trying new ways to open back up while also following public health guidelines.

Liila Boutique on West Superior Street has been bringing their store to the sidewalk the past few weekends.

Since they’re located in the Duluth Folk School building which remains closed, they can’t open their doors to the public.

So they’ve taken their purses, sunglasses, clothes, locally made cosmetics and masks out to the sidewalk for passerby to browse through.

“We’ve gotten a lot of really good responses people just kind of love to walk around the Lincoln Park neighborhood, it’s things are happening across the street and down the street, said owner Amanda Rolfe. “We’re just trying to roll with all the changes with the pandemic and finding the safest way for our customers to step and have a good time.” ‘

Even through the store remains closed, you can still sign up for personal shopping appointments inside through their Facebook page.