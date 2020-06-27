Socially Distanced Pop Up Play Goes to Portland Square

The staff brought fully-sanitized recreation equipment kits for families to check out.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Parks and Recreation Department hosted their first pop-up-play of the year at Portland Square with some changes due to the pandemic.

They also required temperature checks, a verbal health screen, and hand sanitizing before the equipment could be used.

All this is to make sure people in all neighborhoods can enjoy playing outside, even during difficult times.

“It’s really important for everybody to be able to get out burn some energy have fun meet your neighbors and enjoy the great spaces we have in Duluth,” said Kate Van Daele, the public information officer for the city of Duluth.

The Duluth Public Library was on hand too with a story stroll where people could read a picture book by walking around signs.

For future pop up play locations keep an eye on the parks and recreation website here.