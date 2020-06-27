Update: 3 Dogs, 2 Cats Die in Superior Fire

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Three cats and two dogs died in a fire at a Superior home on Friday evening.

The Superior Fire Department responded to the blaze 609 Grand Avenue just after 7:00 p.m.

Fire crews arrived to heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the duplex. The fire was spreading to adjacent structures and firefighters worked to contain the blaze to the building of origin.

Crews remained on scene for five hours extinguishing hotspots.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

Damages to the duplex are estimated to be $70,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.