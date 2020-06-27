YMCA Gives Thousands of Meals to Duluth Area Kids

Summer Food Service Program is available to everybody age 18 and younger

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Area Family YMCA is giving out meals to local kids over the summer.

The Summer Food Service Program is available to everybody age 18 and younger.

Meals include healthy items like sandwiches, yogurt, and fresh fruits and vegetables.

Over the last few months, the YMCA has given out 9,000 meals.

“A lot of families depend on the schools for meals and a lot of the time during the summer it’s just not accessible for them to get to their schools, especially during a pandemic,” said Jacob Sass, food access coordinator at the YMCA. “So it’s really important for the YMCA to have our sites out in the community and be able to provide food for families.”

The meals are served at the Harbor Highlands Community Center Monday-Friday at noon and 3:30 p.m., and at the Gary-New Duluth Recreation Center Wednesdays and Fridays from 4-5:30 p.m.