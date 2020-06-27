Zenith City Horror, Main Club in Superior Support Black Lives Matter with Twin Cities Supply Drive

Production company collected donations of essential items and non-perishable food to send to communities in need.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- To celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month, Zenith City Horror Production Company and the Main Club on Tower Avenue teamed up to send supplies to communities in the Twin Cities, and show support for the Black Lives Matter Movement.

“Just like the Black Panthers did with the Queer community in ’69 at Stonewall, we think it’s important to stand together now,” said Alice Schroeder, Executive Director of Zenith City Horror.

The group said despite the absence of typical Pride parades and festivals, many people in the community came out to donate. “Regardless of having festivals or parties the true meaning of pride is standing together,” Schroeder said.

Standing outside with signs reading messages like “Black Queer Lives Matter” also allowed them to shed light on LGBTQ+ People of Color, and the racism they face.

“‘Cause it’s important to realize that there are queer people of color, there are transgender women that are being murdered during this time so it’s important not to overlook these issues,” said Schroeder.

Saturday was the third and final day of the drive. According to Schroeder, they’ve collected more than a car trunk full of non-perishable food, personal care products, toiletries, and other essentials for communities in need in the cities.

But for some members of the black community here in the Twin Ports, like Emen Essien, having them as partners in their cause is just as essential, too.

“Just like the other day I was pulled over and I was afraid, y’know, with everything going on. So just seeing this, it gives me some confidence and also it restores hope,” Essien said.

“And we have hope, then we’re ok as a community and as a whole,” he said.

Both Schroeder and Essien say that now more than ever, not just during Pride Month, it’s important for these communities to stand together in solidarity, while fighting for change.

“I had to stop and let them know that I’m behind them,” said Essien, “because they’re behind me.”