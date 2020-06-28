Driver With Life-Threatening Injuries After Blatnik Bridge Rollover

DULUTH, Minn. – A Saginaw woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries after rolling her vehicle off the end of the Blatnik Bridge.

The accident happened around 1 a.m. Sunday just before the I-35 exit to Duluth from Superior.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the 25-year-old woman who was driving somehow lost control before rolling down into the train yard below.

The passenger did not have any injuries reported.

Road conditions were dry at the time.

The incident report did not confirm if alcohol was involved or if seat belts were worn.