Red-Flag Warning Issued For Park Point Beaches

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department has issued a red-flag warning on Park Point beaches because of a high risk for rip currents.

The warning expires at 10 a.m. Monday.

“Rip currents are life-threatening to anyone entering the water. Stay out of the water regardless of your swimming experience,” according to a news release from the fire department.

There are currently no lifeguards on Park Point.

More information on conditions and rip currents can be found by visiting the Park Point Beach website at www.parkpointbeach.org.