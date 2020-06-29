Construction Ahead of Can of Worms Project to Start in October

The first bit of construction in the fall will begin on the 27th Avenue West bridge which goes over to the wastewater treatment plant WLSSD.

DULUTH, Minn. – With each day, the Twin Ports Interchange, better known as the Can of Worms, project gets closer.

Monday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation provided an update on those plans along with other projects going on in Duluth.

After earlier postponing the Can of Worms project, design plans are now close to 100 percent complete to get started on the project in early to mid-October 2020.

According to MnDOT, there are three main goals with the project.

They are to enhance safety by eliminating blind merges and left exits, to replace aging infrastructure, and to better allow for overweight and oversize freight on the interchange.

The bridge will be taken out and replaced starting November using 40th Avenue West as the main detour.

“The estimated completion is in June of 2021 and the idea of getting this started in the fall was to close this bridge in the winter when traffic volumes are lower and to get ahead of the rest of the construction to try to coordinate better with traffic staging and to just do what we can get done when we can get it done,” said Cole Maetzold, a major projects engineer with MnDOT.

Other projects coming up this fall include creating I-35 crossovers to make connections within the median between north and southbound traffic.

There will be short-term, daytime, and single land closures to allow for this construction.

During the height of the construction next spring and summer, drivers can look forward to seeing digital signs over I-35 that will display travel times to downtown.