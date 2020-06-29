Fire Crews Respond to Small Fire at Edgewater Hotel Sunday Morning

DULUTH, Minn. – Fire crews from Duluth’s UMD, Lakeside, Woodland, and Downtown fire stations responded to reports of a small fire around 9:26 a.m. Sunday at the Edgewater Hotel on London Road.

The Duluth Fire Department says when crews arrived on the scene an on-site manager said there was smoke coming out of a guest room on the east side of the hotel.

According to reports, a small fire was found in an unoccupied guest room on the lowest level which appeared to be coming from an electric thermostat.

The fire was quickly put out with fire damage limited to the one guest room.

Damage estimates are said to be around $20,000.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.