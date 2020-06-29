Greysolon Plaza Sells for $17 Million to Housing Group

DULUTH, Minn. – The Greysolon Plaza located in downtown Duluth has been sold to Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions for a reported $17.45 million.

JLL Capital Markets announced the sale on Monday between Sherman Associates and Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions, based out of New Jersey.

The Plaza currently offers 150 one-bedroom affordable housing apartments.

“Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions is very proud of this project,” said Jay Reinhard, President of Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions. “It is our mission to ensure families have a safe, comfortable place to live and provide our tenants with the community they deserve.”

Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions says they had been looking to “plant a flag” in Duluth and Greysolon Plaza offered them a unique opportunity.

Over the next year, OAHS says they plan to acquire 2,000 additional units in “New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Minnesota with another $300 million in total rehabilitation and development costs.”