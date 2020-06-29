Judy’s Cafe Reopens for Dine-In Service After COVID-19 Closure

The staff is taking precautions with some tables and chairs were taken out to promote social distancing as well as encouraging customers to do reservations.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Judy’s Cafe reopened on Monday for dine-in service after more than three months.

The owner says she is happy to be back.

“It feels good we’re all kind of a little nervous to start but now that we are here it doesn’t really feel like we left,” said Lisa Heinonen, the owner of Judy’s Cafe.

Judy’s is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.