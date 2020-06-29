Lilly’s Asian Cafe Opens in Two Harbors

Lilly's, previously operated as the Vietnamese Lantern in a different location, is located in the former Blueberry House Bakery on Highway 61.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Lilly’s Asian Cafe is now open in Two Harbors as of Monday.

The staff has been working to get the space up to speed for a restaurant instead of a bakery.

They opened on Monday for takeout and pickup only.

Lilly’s serves Asian dishes from different countries such as China, Vietnam, and Korea.

The building’s owner says it should be a good addition to the North Shore.

“I think every little business along the street in two harbors is helpful to the city and gives two harbors a name…it’s a nice draw it’s a nice place to stop,” said Marilyn Wangen, the building’s owner and former owner of the Blueberry House.

Lilly’s also stresses social distancing and safety when customers pick up orders.