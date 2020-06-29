Meat Shops Busy Ahead Of Fourth Of July Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – Meat shops in the Twin Ports are getting prepared for a busy fourth of July weekend.

Old World Meats in Duluth is already seeing a boost in customers.

The popular meat shop is expecting to nearly double the number of customers stopping by to get their favorites for the holiday weekend, compared to the same time last year.

One of the most popular items sold during the Fourth of July at Old World Meats is the All-American brat.

With the estimated increase in customers, the owner says they are already planning to restock in time for the holiday.

“Whatever we think we need we are doubling,” said Owner Paul Wrazidlo. “We hope to have extra just because we are going to be doing a lot and we are prepared.”

The owner also says most of his business has shifted from commercial sales to now retail sales.

Covid-19 drove up the price of meat.

The shop kept their prices steady, which has helped them stand out from the rest.