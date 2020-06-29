One Dead in Weekend Motorcycle Crash
GORDON, Wis. – Authorities say a Gordon man died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday on CTH Y near Jackacki Road in Gordon.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to reports of a crashed motorcycle but no driver.
When authorities arrived on the scene they found the crashed motorcycle about 300 feet off the pavement.
First responders then located the body of 62-year-old Jon Winjum about 50 feet away in waist-high brush.
Authorities believe Winjum had been northbound on CTH Y and failed to negotiate the curve in the road.
The crash is under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.