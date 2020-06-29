Phase 2 of East Superior Street Construction to Begin Tomorrow

DULUTH, Minn. – Phase 2 of the East Superior Street construction project is scheduled to begin tomorrow.

The City of Duluth says Phase 2 involves crews repairing the road surface where anodes were installed three years ago.

“Anodes wrapped around a pipe is a process that protects pipes from external corrosion,” the city said in a Monday press release.

Phase 2 will happen on East Superior Street between 40th Avenue East and 44th Ave East.

Parking on East Superior Street will not be allowed during the construction.

Construction is expected to finish by August 3.