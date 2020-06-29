Pick Your Own! Honeyberry Harvest in Full Swing at Farm LoLa

WRENSHALL, Minn. – In this week’s Coffee Conversation, Farm LoLa co-owner Lucie Amundsen chats about picking season as the honeyberry crops ripen and are ready to harvest.

Honeyberries taste similar to a blueberry with notes of citrus toward the end.

Farm Lola is located at 852 Cemetery Road in Wrenshall, Minnesota.

You’re encouraged to visit Farm LoLa online, or call the Berry Hotline at 218-203-5995 for picking hours.

The season started Saturday, June 27, and is expected to go through the week.

In just a few weeks, Amundsen says the raspberry crops will be ready to harvest.

Guests are asked to wear a face mask during check in/out at the farm.